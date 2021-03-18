ADVERTISEMENT
Anup Jalota to launch new bhajan video on March 20

Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota will launch his new bhajan music video "Tulsi ki Ramayan bole" on March 20.

By Glamsham Bureau
Jalota has recorded the song with Anita Khandelwal, and the video features the two singers. The music is composed by Jalota on lyrics by KS Hari Premi.

“This bhajan conveys to viewers that we humans should successfully internalise and imbibe Lord Ram’s personality, beliefs and value system in our day to day lives, and be an example to society. Our dream is to ensure this bhajan reaches every household and people embrace and follow Ram Charitra. The objective of the bhajan is to convey modern yug ke saath sanskriti evam sanskar (synthesis of modern age with culture),” said Jalota.

“Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole” is envisioned as a series, whereby a new bhajan will be launched every month along with a music video. This series will features songs by Jalota and new as well as established artistes.

“Tulsi ki Ramayan bole” is the first bhajan in a series of forthcoming songs in the genre aimed at conveying Lord Ram’s morals and virtues. The series aims at depicting Lord Ram and the Ramayan as narrated by Tulsidas.

Singer Anita Khandelwal said: “I am extremely happy to be a part of such a divine rendition. In this bhajan, we express that it is not just about reading Ramcharitra Manas but also about embracing Ram’s ideologies in our lives. This music video isn’t about how Ram killed Ravan or Sita Haran but about embracing the nobleness of the great god.”

The music video will be available on Ultra Bhakti, and will launch on YouTube. The bhajan will simultaneously release on streaming apps such as Gaana, Saavn, Spotify, Wynk and Amazon Music.

