Anup Jalota to star in & direct ‘Satya Sai Baba’ sequel

Bhajan samrat Anup Jalota, who recently acted in the biopic of Satya Sai Baba, will now direct & compose music for the film's sequel

By Glamsham Editorial
Anup Jalota in & as Satya Sai Baba
Mumbai, Feb 17: Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota, who recently acted in the biopic of Satya Sai Baba, will now direct and compose music for the films sequel.

The second installment  is scheduled to go on floor soon. Jalota, Sadhika Randhawa, Ekta Jain , Pankaj Berry, Somakshi, Anil Nagrath feature in the cast of Satya Sai Baba 2. 

“The sequel will have lots of actors, as I will be showing different incidents of Satya Sai Baba,” said Jalota.

The screenplay and dialogues will be written by Sachindra Sharma, and the film is co-produced by Subhash Sehgal, Ankita and Nikita Shrivastav.

