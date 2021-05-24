Anupam Kher gets nostalgic as he completes 37 years in Bollywood

Adv.

Anupam Kher posted the opening credit of his debut film “Saaransh” on his Instagram page on Monday, sharing that he will complete 37 years in the film industry on Tuesday.

The 1984 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt brought acclaim to Kher for his performance.

The actor posted the video on Instagram and captioned it as: “Even today when I see my name in the opening titles of my first film #Saaransh as introducing #AnupamKher I get choked with emotions. Can’t believe that tomorrow, 25th I will complete 37 years in cinema. Wah! God has really been kind!! #1DayToGo for my 37th birthday in movies! More tomorrow.”

The actor was recently seen in short film “Happy Birthday”. He often posts entertaining content on his Instagram for his followers.