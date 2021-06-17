Anupam Kher interacts with police officers, staff in Shimla

Adv.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited the police headquarters and had an informal interaction with the officers and staff present there. Kher was welcomed by DGP Sanjay Kundu and was presented with mementos, a shawl and a cap.

The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at the Nabha Estate in Shimla.

Anupam Kher shared pictures and videos with a message that read, “Thank you DGP #SanjayKundu ji and other illustrious police officers of Himachal Pradesh for your appreciation and graciousness. It was a humbling experience to be honoured by you all. I had a wonderful time chatting with you. Keep up the great work you all are doing. Jai Ho!! 🙏🌺🇮🇳 #HimachalPolice #Pride #Dedication”

He also spoke about the importance of the power of dreams and hopes and women empowerment, pointing out that “a failure is an event, not a person”.

The DGP appraised him of the activities of Himachal Police in general, and of the role women have come to play in policing during recent times in particular.

He also presented Kher with a coffee table book titled ‘Veerangana’, which was unveiled on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 this year.

Kher spent about two hours at the police headquarters.