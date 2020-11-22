Anupam Kher shares shooting experience of Sridevi-starrer 'Lamhe'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Sridevi-Anil Kapoor starrer Lamhe released 29 years ago, veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared his experience shooting for the movie and said that he had the most amazing time filming it.

Anupam shared a string of stills featuring him along with Anil and Sridevi from the film on Instagram.

He wrote alongside the image: “Apart from the cult status our film #Lamhe has acquired in the last 29 years, the experience of Shooting for the film will always remain one of my most treasured memories!! Especially the medley song with #YashJi @anilskapoor #WahidaRehmanji, Choreographer #SarojKhanji and the ultimate #Sridevi. We had the most amazing time filming it.

“You can watch the medley on again and again. #29yearsOfLamhe ##Romance #Friendship #Love”

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film revolves aroundA a man named Viren, who falls for a girl named Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

