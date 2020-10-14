Anupam Kher terms working in Covid era a 'humbling experience'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared that working in the Covid-19 era is indeed a humbling experience.

Kher recently wrapped up shoot of a film titled “The Last Show”, and he took to social media to open up on the experience.

“It is a wrap for me and my friend Satish Kaushik for our movie #TheLastShow. It has been the most satisfying, energising and enriching experience to be working in this film. Especially sharing the screen space with the great #KaushikSaab,” Kher wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of him with Satish Kaushik.

“Also working in the times of #Covid19 was really a new and humbling experience. Waiting to sharing our labour of love with the world soon. Watch out for this space,” he added.

Actor Satish Kaushik also shared an image with Kher, and wrote: “Spending time with ur best friend while working is the greatest joy of life. Shooting together, Eating all three meals together, Laughing together, Sharing stories. Actors in search of good work.”

The film’s team was shooting in Bhopal. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is helming the project.

In September, Kher had shared a picture with Satish Kaushik to announce that the two will start shooting the film soon.

“SHOW MUST GO ON! We friends four friends @satishkaushik2178 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri and I are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow! The film is about friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin principle shooting mid-Sept. Pls bless us!” Kher had posted on Instagram.

–IANS

sug/vnc