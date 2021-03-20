ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Anupam Kher urges people to follow Covid protocol

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video on the importance of wearing mask and following social distancing.

In the video, the actor stressed on the fact that Covid was still spreading and we still need to be careful.

“Our country has managed Covid very well, as compared to the world, but now there is a new wave and I am seeing that a lot of people are getting affected. We want our economy to develop and we want people to get better. The vaccination is here but we are experiencing freedom where we are moving around without a mask, going to crowded areas and not maintaining social distancing. I request you not to do that. I request you as a responsible citizen that we people follow all protocols and instructions by the government. Wear your mask and wash your hands. Don’t take things for granted. Life is precious. Take care of your friends and yourself. Be safe,” he said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the video, he also wrote: “An Appeal: There is a fresh surge of Corona cases. Even though there is vaccine but Please let’s not relax. Maintain safety measures. Wear masks. Avoid crowded places. Keep social distance. Wash hands regularly. Sanitise surroundings. #Corona.”

The actor took his first shot of the Covid vaccine a few weeks back.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnkit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete
Next articleSanjay Kapoor misses his buddy Rajiv Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Covid effect: No overseas spectators at Tokyo Olympics (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lausanne, March 20 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a meeting with four other bodies on Saturday, decided to not allow overseas...
Read more
News

Kirti Kulhari: Now there is healthy competition…

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan gearing up for something big

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kartik Aaryan teased his fans about a new project on Saturday. The actor, uploaded a picture on Instagram, where he is seen in the gym with his trainers.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanjay Kapoor misses his buddy Rajiv Kapoor

Anupam Kher urges people to follow Covid protocol

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video on the importance of wearing mask and...

Ankit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen as the antagonist Vyom on the show "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya...

Alia Bhatt shares mermaid vibes

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday, exuding grace and oomph in equal measure.The image captures...

Aahana Kumra pays photo tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday had a special treat for fans who are cricket lovers. She recreated the look...

England win toss, elect to field

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth and final T20...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates