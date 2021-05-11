Anupam Kher: Wife, son keep me grounded

Adv.

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher says he is grateful to have his wife, actress Kirron Kher, and son Sikandar Kher by his side, as they give him honest feedback about his work.

“I am lucky to have my wife and my son who keep me grounded and tell me, ‘this was rubbish!’ I have full faith in their criticism. I know they are doing so for my benefit,” he told IANS.

The actor adds that the only thing that has helped him survive in the industry is the fact that he has never given up.

“If you are a trained actor, that training stays with you. More than that, personally, giving up is never an option. That is what keeps me going. My competition is with myself. I am a hard taskmaster and I am tough on myself,” he says.

Kher adds that he keeps learning from everyone around him. “When I look around and I see other actors performing in movies, I say there is so much to do and learn. I am not happy with the laurels being bestowed upon me. I may lie to someone else but not to myself,” he says.

–IANS

anj/vnc