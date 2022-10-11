Anupam Kher wishes 'inspiration' Amitabh Bachchan along and healthy life

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film ‘Uunchaai’, wished the thespian a long life and called him an inspiration on his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Anupam took to Instagram and shared a string of photographs. The two actors have previously worked together in films like ‘Akhree Rasta’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Paheli’, and ‘Mohabaatein’ to name a few. The two are reuniting after many years for Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Uunchai’.

Alongside the images, Anupam wrote in Hindi: “Adarniya Amit ji. Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkamnaye. Prabhu apko lambi aur swasth ayu pradan kare. Aap mere lie na keval abhineta ke roop me prernatamak hai balki akhri rasta se uunchai tak aapke sath kaam krke jeevan ke alag alag pehlu ke bare me seekhne ko bhaut kuch mila.

(Respected Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you from ‘Aakhri Raasta’ to ‘Uunchaai’) @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor,” he wrote.

Amitabh’s latest release is ‘Goodbye’ starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in ‘Uunchai’, slated to be released on November 11 this year.

The film tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh and Anupam Kher’s characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.