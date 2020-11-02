Advtg.
Anupam Kher's Twitter family is now 18.1 million strong

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher celebrated garnering over 18 million followers on Twitter by thanking fans for supporting him, and being true to him.

“We are a family of 18.1 million friends, fans and followers on @Twitter,” the actor announced on the micro-blogging site.

“Thank you for your love, warmth, occasional criticism and endless blessings. I learn so much from each one of you about work and life. A BIG THANK YOU!! #Friends,” he added.

The actor is back in the US after spending several months in the country due to the pandemic. He has started shooting for the medical drama “New Amsterdam”. He essays the role of Doctor Kapoor.

“Being part of ‘New Amsterdam’ broadens my horizons. Both as an actor and as a person. It is also fantastic to represent my country in a show which deals with love, compassion and diversity,” Anupam had said previously.

–IANS

