Bollywood News

Anupamaa needs an answer from Vanraj, wants nothing but the truth

Anupamaa reacts and tells him that she is not a kid that she will listen to all this nonsense by him

By Glamsham Editorial
Anupamaa needs an answer from Vanraj, wants nothing but the truth
Anupamaa needs an answer from Vanraj, wants nothing but the truth
Rupali Ganguly has left the audience in awe of her with her performance as Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”.

The show will now focus on Anupamaa’s journey as an individual trying to establish her own identity. The betrayal that she got from her husband, has only made her strong because she has realised that it’s time she concentrated on being Anupamaa rather than being Anupamaa Vanraj Shah.

When she meets Vanraj, she asks him why he did this to her. Vanraj then tells her the same story that he had told Paritosh and said that he had broken up with Kavya long back, but she did not take it in a good way and came to threaten him. She accidentally fell and even fell on the bed with her. Anupamaa reacts and tells him that she is not a kid that she will listen to all this nonsense by him. 

Vanraj comes charging towards her and asks her if she will divorce him, Anupamaa reciprocates and tells him that now she will be the one to decide all these things. Vanraj is obviously taken aback by her reaction and the new Anupamaa.

The upcoming episode will show that Anupamaa asks Pakhi if she can shift in her room. And when Pakhi shares this with everyone in the house, they question Vanraj for Anupamaa’s action. Meanwhile, even Samar overhears Paritosh and Kinjal discussing Vanraj and Kavya’s relationship. 

How will the family react to Anupamaa’s changed behaviour? What will they ask Vanraj? And will he be able to answer their questions? Also, how will Samar react to his father’s extramarital affair? All this and much more will be answered in the upcoming episodes, so don’t forget to watch “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, “Anupamaa” airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus. It features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

