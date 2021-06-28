Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Anuradha Paudwal contributes to donation of cardiac ambulance

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has contributed to the donation of a cardiac ambulance through her organisation Suryoday Foundation.

“People lose their lives due to unavailability of ambulance. There have been so many cases where patients cannot even reach the hospital. In case of a medical emergency, every moment is critical in saving a patient’s life. JJ Hospital got in touch with us and we decided to donate a cardiac ambulance,” said the veteran singer.

The ambulance, which cost almost costs 36 lakh, was donated to JJ Hospital. Paudwal made the donation along with Lions International Club.

Adv.

–IANS

vnc/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleOver 90% of all pandemic-related malware took form of Trojans: Report
Next articleMugdha Godse explore her love for cooking
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates