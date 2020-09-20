Home Bollywood News

Anurag Kashyap denies Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault charges

By Glamsham Editorial
Anurag Kashyap in a black tee
Anurag Kashyap in a black tee

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has denied all sexual assault allegations leveled against him by actress Payal Ghosh, saying the charges are baseless.

“Wow, it took so long in the attempt to silence me. Never mind… in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless,” Anurag Kashyap tweeted in Hindi.

Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet.

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!,” tweeted Payal.

Following her claim, Anurag posted a series of tweets to refute the allegations.

“In the process of accusing me you tried to drag my artistes and the Bachchan family but failed. Madam I have been married twice, if that’s my crime then I accept it, and have loved a lot, I accept that too. Whether it was my first wife or the second, or any other lover, or the many actresses I have worked with, or that team of girls and women who has always been working with me, or the many women who I met in private or in public,” he wrote.

“I do not engage in such behavior or tolerate it. Whatever happens we shall see. One can see in your video how much of it is truth and how much of it isn’t. Blessings and love to you. Apologies for answering your English with my hindi,” added the filmmaker.

“There will be many more attacks. This is just the start. I have received many calls asking me to shut up and not say a word. I am aware that I have no clue yet where all the attacks are going to come from. I am waiting,” he posted in another tweet. –IANS/sug/vnc

