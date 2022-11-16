Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' to premiere at Marrakesh Film Fest on Nov 18

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyaps next movie ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, will have its premiere at the Jemaa El Fna Square at Marrakesh International Film Festivals 19th edition on Friday, November 18.

The film shall be screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray.

Reacting to it, Anurag said, “I am thrilled to present the world premiere of my film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ at the Square, at the Marrakech Film Festival. The film is a labour of love, and it’s been fun putting it together with amazing collaborations from Amit Trivedi and our lyricist Shellee and the colourful palette of my DoP Sylvester Fonseca and our production designer Shazia and the whole team, especially the energy of its young leads.”

The story of the film has taken shape over the years with Anurag’s conversations with his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap and the GenZ, and to realise how set beliefs and conditioning affect them.

“To realise that we are migrants to the world today that they are a native to. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film”, Anurag added.

This will be Anurag’s second musical love story after his 2018 Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Manmarziyaan’, who otherwise is known for his dark and intense storytelling with films like ‘Black Friday’, ‘Paanch’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

The film, which stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta, has been produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, and will release in India in January 2023.