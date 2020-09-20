Anurag Kashyap's first wife calls MeToo charge against him the 'cheapest stunt'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Aarti Bajaj, first wife of Anurag Kashyap, has come out in support of the filmmaker, who has been accused by budding actress Payal Ghosh for sexual harassment.

On Sunday, Aarti took to her unverified Instagram account and posted a note describing the #MeToo allegations against Kashyap as the “cheapest stunts” she has seen till now.

“First wife here… You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice.”

“If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this. I am sorry that you have to go through this .That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you,” Aarti wrote.

Aarti and Anurag have a daughter named Aaliyah.

The controversy sparked off after Payal tweeted against Kashyap on Saturday.

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help,” Payal had tweeted.

Kashyap has denied such allegations.

“Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless),” Kashyap wrote on Twitter.

–IANS

sim/vnc