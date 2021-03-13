ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Anushka can't imagine herself without 'NH10', 'Bulbbul', 'Paatal Lok'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma says today she cannot imagine herself without her production ventures such as NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok.

“I was told by many that I should concentrate on my film career and not get distracted by production. Today, I can’t imagine myself without NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok and the exciting projects that lie ahead,” Anushka said.

She added: “The journey started with NH10 and while it started with a bang, I can tell you that I was a clueless producer”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka says she was young, and that she had to really “take time out to understand the ropes of production”.

She added: “I’m thankful that I had my brother Karnesh (Ssharma) who shared my vision and passion of giving clutter-breaking content to audiences. I had a head full of dreams and my brother really fanned my thoughts and brought his strong content sensibilities to the fore. We were and are a great team.”

Anushka was just 25 when she decided to take the step.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m glad I took the punt at 25 and if I have been able to change the discourse of being a female producer in town who is always looking to be disruptive, I consider myself fortunate,” she said.

Anushka added that her film “NH10” was an attempt to break-away from stereotyped cinema, stereotyped films with women protagonists, and wow audiences.

She said: “NH10 was a necessary film to shake things up for actresses. NH10 showed how a woman can fight to survive, can stand up for herself. I’m glad I became a producer with an important film in our cinematic history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, who just welcomed her daughter Vamika with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, is glad that she chose to be an actor-producer and considers herself lucky that she was successful doing both.

She added: “It definitely helped in showing our industry that actresses are not unidimensional. It was an important step to change the narrative in our industry.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKim's two-piece wisdom: Zone out, focus on you
Next articleAnil Kapoor: As you get older, only thing you should let fade are your denims
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ranveer, Deepika play 'peek-a-boo' with camera

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a loved-up picture with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone on Instagram.In the picture,...
Read more
Sports

Mithali Raj gets to 10,000 runs, tributes pour in

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Known as the "Sachin Tendulkar of Indian women's cricket" for the longevity of her career, Mithali Raj became...
Read more
Sports

England are world No. 1 thanks to IPL: Giles

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) England, who are world No. 1 in ICC's T20I rankings, have benefited immensely thanks to the Indian Premier...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Anil Kapoor: As you get older, only thing you should let...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday shared a throwback photograph clicked 40 years ago in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and a...

Kim's two-piece wisdom: Zone out, focus on you

Ex-NY mayor Rudy Giuliani nominated at Razzies

Rachel Brosnahan on playing CIA operative in 'The Courier'

Ranveer, Deepika play 'peek-a-boo' with camera

Zazie Beetz unsure about Domino's return in 'Deadpool 3'

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021