Anushka shares glimpse of hubby Virat ‘diligently’ cleaning his shoes

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Anushka Sharma has shared a picture of her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cleaning his shoes ahead of the teams Australia tour.

Anushka posted the picture on Instagram Stories. In the image, Virat is seen carefully cleaning his shoes with a toothbrush.

“Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour,” she captioned the image.

Anushka was with Virat in the UAE, for the recent Indian Premier League, which concluded on Tuesday night.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

–IANS

