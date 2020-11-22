Advtg.
Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma back on sets

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child, has resumed work amidst the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress shared her photo of her make-up team who are seen wearing masks. “Hi,” she captioned the photo.

This comes just two days after she posted her photo captured while she was relaxing.

“When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won’t because – daughter,” she had captioned the photo where she was seen sitting and smiling.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who is married to Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, is expected to deliver her child in January next year.

The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

The stars tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

–IANS

nn/vd

