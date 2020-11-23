Advtg.
Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in new post

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has posted a new picture flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a sofa and facing the camera.

She had a short and simple assertion in the caption. “Hey”, she wrote.

The actress, wife of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, has resumed work amid the pandemic.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

They had tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

–IANS

dc/vnc

