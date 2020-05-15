Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma looks all excited while binge watching Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, ‘Paatal Lok’

Finally, the day is here where all the wait is over. Amazon Prime Video’s all new original series ’Paatal Lok’

By Glamsham Editorial
Anushka Sharma looks all excited while binge watching Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, 'Paatal Lok
Anushka Sharma looks all excited while binge watching Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, 'Paatal Lok
Advertisement

Finally, the day is here where all the wait is over. Amazon Prime Video’s all new original series ’Paatal Lok’ releases today and looks like Producer Anushka Sharma was waiting for the clock to hit midnight as she binge-watches the series.

Also read: Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

The buzz around the show has been extremely high and ahead of its release, it was already hailed as the biggest show ever on a OTT platform.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of herself watching the show and shares, “Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CALcqFYpAYg/?igshid=9o8vm89vqxyb

The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series by Sudip Sharma is set to make viewers have a whole different experience of hell as it is already streaming on the platform. Tune in, now!

Advertisement
Previous article5 must-watch romantic web shows during the lockdown
Next articleJonas Brothers ‘Five More Minutes’ Song Lyrics

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

The Sopranos theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of The Sopranos theme song
Read more

Hina Khan pens a heartfelt note as she completes a year at Cannes film festival

News Shweta Ghadashi -
Hina Khan took to her Instagram and captioned, “A Year to Cannes! Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it’s worth.
Read more

The Beatles ‘I am the Walrus’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'I am the Walrus' by The Beatles I am he as you...
Read more

Tiger King – Carole Baskin Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Carole Baskin from Tiger King
Read more

Gulabo Sitabo : Prime Time But Not Lifetime

Feature Vishal Verma -
The controversy over the OTT premiere of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer GULABO SITABO directly on Amazon Prime Video has reached new heights
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020