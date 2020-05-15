Anushka Sharma looks all excited while binge watching Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, ‘Paatal Lok’

Advertisement

Finally, the day is here where all the wait is over. Amazon Prime Video’s all new original series ’Paatal Lok’ releases today and looks like Producer Anushka Sharma was waiting for the clock to hit midnight as she binge-watches the series.

Also read: Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

The buzz around the show has been extremely high and ahead of its release, it was already hailed as the biggest show ever on a OTT platform.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of herself watching the show and shares, “Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CALcqFYpAYg/?igshid=9o8vm89vqxyb

The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series by Sudip Sharma is set to make viewers have a whole different experience of hell as it is already streaming on the platform. Tune in, now!