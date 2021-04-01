BollywoodNews

Anushka Sharma shares first picture after resuming work

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Anushka Sharma is back to the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a shot.

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

The actress didn’t caption the post update on Instagram. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka did not mention which project she is currently working on.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in “Kaneda”, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen on silver screen in the film “Zero” in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleR. Madhavan unveils trailer of debut directorial 'Rocketary: The Nambi Effect'
Next articlePadma Lakshmi tweets advice to parents of transgender kids
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates