Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma on Monday treated fans with a new picture. In the Instagram image, Anushka, who is pregnant with her first child, flaunts her baby bump in black swimwear standing in a pool.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ – Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because… After all, we are all just walking each other home – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday (sic),” Anushka captioned the image.

Industry colleagues and fans were soon gushing about the picture.

“Beautiful inside out,” actress Mouni Roy commented.

“That glow. That baby bump,” wrote a user.

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.

Last month, Anushka and Virat had announced that they are set to be parents for the first time. They will welcome their first born in January 2021.

