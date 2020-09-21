Home Bollywood News

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

By Glamsham Editorial

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma on Monday treated fans with a new picture. In the Instagram image, Anushka, who is pregnant with her first child, flaunts her baby bump in black swimwear standing in a pool.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ – Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because… After all, we are all just walking each other home – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday (sic),” Anushka captioned the image.

Industry colleagues and fans were soon gushing about the picture.

Advtg.

“Beautiful inside out,” actress Mouni Roy commented.

“That glow. That baby bump,” wrote a user.

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held.

Advtg.

Last month, Anushka and Virat had announced that they are set to be parents for the first time. They will welcome their first born in January 2021.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleTelugu actress Tanya Desai to be seen in Hindi thriller series 'Crackdown'
Next articleBengali star Nusrat Jahan mulls legal action against video chat app using her photo

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals launches a new app

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Monday announced the launch of their new app, "The Rajasthan Royals app", claiming that it...
Read more
IPL

IPL: Kohli 'all-time great player', will not struggle, says Styris

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Virat Kohli is an all-time great player and will not struggle when he takes the field after a long Covid-19...
Read more
News

Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar recommends double shift, bends his 18 year old rule

Glamsham Editorial - 2
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar decided to bend his rule of 18 years, and gave extra hours for the shoot of his upcoming...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool 1

Ayushmann thanks directors on World Gratitude Day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of...
Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool 2

Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool 2

Bengali star Nusrat Jahan mulls legal action against video chat app...

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool 2

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool 2

Telugu actress Tanya Desai to be seen in Hindi thriller series...

Anushka strikes a happy pregnant pose in the pool 2

Robbie Williams: I'm numerically dyslexic

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks