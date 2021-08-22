Anusmriti Sarkar shares her journey after 'O Pushpa I Hate Tears'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress and popular social media face Anusmriti Sarkar made her debut in the industry with ‘One Day: Justice Delivered’ alongside Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra.

Kolkata-born Anusmriti then appeared in the much talked-about comedy-drama thriller ‘O Pushpa I Hate Tears’, where she shared the screen with actors Krushna Abhishek and Karthik Jayaram. And now, she’s shooting for an as-yet-untitled film. In between, she had an exclusive conversation with IANS, where she talked about her creative journey.

She said: “I had done sheer hard work to get under the skin of my character. From a new diet plan to working out, to thorough research. My debut film was a good learning experience. Some of my scenes were cut from the final release, but what I learnt while filming is priceless. It’s been a fruitful journey so far.”

There are perks to being an actor, even if you’re not yet a star. As Anusmriti put it, “I am overwhelmed by all the love that I have got. Working with some of the greatest actors of the industry has taught me so much.”

“I am at present working on an interesting subject and can’t really wait to see what the audience has to say about it,” Anusmriti continued. “I am really looking forward to entertaining people more and more.”

–IANS

