Aparshakti Khurana becomes a proud father of a baby girl

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor shared the news on his Instagram story. The couple have named their daughter Arzoie A. Khurana.

Few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife’s baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple.

And now with Waheguru’s blessings, the joy has completely overtaken their lives as the couple are the happiest parents in the world, and the entire Khurana clan is elated and is in celebratory mood after the arrival of its youngest member.

The actor recently travelled to Chandigarh after fulfilling his work commitments to be with his wife in the crucial time. On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release, “Helmet”. The quirky comedy is his first film as a lead and has a social message at its heart.