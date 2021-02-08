Aparshakti Khurana: I don't stress over things that are not in my control

ADVERTISEMENT

By Yashika Mathur

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana says he is not pressured by the idea of maintaining a certain level or popularity.

“I normally don’t stress over things that are not in my control. Having a position in the industry is something you can’t control. Filmmaking is a different art form that you can’t have a process in place. I have always gone with the flow and done things that make me feel happy and satisfied,” he tells IANS.

The actor adds: “I have always done things that do not hurt anyone else. I have done things that have made me come home satisfied.”

Last seen in Street Dancer, the actor will soon be seen in his first solo appearance as a hero in Helmet, opposite late legend Nutan’s’grand-daughter Pranutan. He also has Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Stardust coming up.

With his roles in films such as Dangal (2016), Stree (2018), Luka Chupi (2018) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) to his credit, Ayushmann Khurrana’s b’other Aparshakti has proved his worth in a short time.

“Sometimes things happen jn a natural way and I will not take the credit of this journey,” he says.

“It all happened organically. It can be bracketed as not trying too hard. I have achieved something and I feel blessed this is how I am perceived. More often than not, things don’t go as you plan. Sometimes you have to go with the flow and work with utmost honestly. The kind of people I worked with automatically worked in my favour and gave me an individual journey,” he sums up his journey so far.

–IANS

