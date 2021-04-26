Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Aparshakti Khurana sings 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si' to uplift moods

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday uploaded his version of the classic Kishore Kumar song “Ek ladki bheegi baagi si” on Instagram.

“Lip sync thoda off hai, bilkul hum sab ke mood ki tarah… just a little effort to uplift your mood. Maybe you can tag the girl this song reminds you of,” he wrote with the post.

The actor often uploads entertaining content for his followers and often puts up messages for his fans to remain safe.

Adv.

On the work front, Aparshakti will soon be seen in film “Helmet” and web series “Stardust”.

–IANS

ym/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleCrisis averted as CSA, Members' Council reach 'historic' pact
Next articleKartik Aaryan reminds 'mask hai zaroori'
Adv.
Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates