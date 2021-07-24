Adv.
Aparshakti Khurana to once again host Indian Sports Honours

By Glamsham Bureau
Aparshakti Khurana to host Indian Sports Honours | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Aparshakti Khurana will once again be seen hosting the Indian Sports Honours. This is the second time the actor will be hosting this awards show.

Earlier, he had hosted the 2019 edition.

Talking of the same, Aparshakti said in a statement: “It is an honour to be hosting such a prestigious awards show. I have always been into sports right from my childhood. Hosting the Indian Sports Honours for the second time gives me a great sense of joy and I get to meet and talk to favourite sportspersons.”

The event will be conducted virtually this year in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Aparshakti will be next seen in “Helmet”, “Stardust” and an as-yet-untitled film, which will be Bhushan Kumar’s next.

