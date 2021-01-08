Bollywood News

Aparshakti Khurana to star in suspense thriller

By Glamsham Editorial
Aparshakti Khurana Darshan Kumaar Khushali Kumar Bhushan Kumar
Aparshakti Khurana Darshan Kumaar Khushali Kumar Bhushan Kumar (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actor Aparshakti Khurana will star in a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati. The actor posted the update with a picture on Instagram.

“Super thrilled to announce my first suspense thriller [email protected] @khushalikumar @darshankumaar #[email protected] @tseries.official to be directed by @kookievgulati,” Aparshakti wrote on Instagram, with a picture where he is seen posing with actors Darshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar, besides producer and music baron Bhushan Kumar.

Aparshakti did not share details about the film, which also stars R. Madhavan.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother currently awaits the release of his film “Helmet”, which also stars Pranutan Bahl.

Directed by Satram Ramani, “Helmet” is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection for sex is awkward. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.  –ians/dc/vnc

