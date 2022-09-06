scorecardresearch
Aparshakti Khurana trained for Kashmiri accent for his role in ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’

Aparshakti Khurana, who is portraying the character of a Kashmiri, went through intense training to get the accent right for the film 'Dhokha- Round D Corner'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is portraying the character of a Kashmiri, went through intense training to get the accent right for the film ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’.

He was being trained by a Kashmiri tutor for the same.

Aparshakti says: “Dhokha is a very different kind of film. I could not have approached it the same way I had approached my other characters.

“I play the role of a Kashmiri which I haven’t done before and they have a very different accent, which is very unique to them. Getting theA diction of a character right was very important for this one. I went for a Kashmiri tutor to keep it more authentic.”

The movie is a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati, which also stars R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar and Darshan Kumar in key roles.

