Aparshakti Khurana, wife Aakriti expecting first child

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. Aparshakti made the announcement with a black and white picture where the actor is seen kissing his wife’s baby bump.

Aparshakti captioned a witty note in Hindi, “लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं #PreggerAlert 📸 @taniaabroll @taniagrewalphotography (In lockdown, work did not expand so thought of expanding the family #PreggerAlert)”

Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother, married Aakriti in September 2014. Aparshakti had met her at a dance class in Chandigarh.

He will soon be seen in the film “Helmet” and web series “Stardust”.