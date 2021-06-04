Adv.
Aparshakti Khurana, wife Aakriti expecting first child

By Glamsham Editorial
Aparshakti Khurana, wife Aakriti expecting first child
pic courtesy: instagram
Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. Aparshakti made the announcement with a black and white picture where the actor is seen kissing his wife’s baby bump. 

Aparshakti captioned a witty note in Hindi, “लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं #PreggerAlert 📸 @taniaabroll @taniagrewalphotography (In lockdown, work did not expand so thought of expanding the family #PreggerAlert)”

Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother, married Aakriti in September 2014. Aparshakti had met her at a dance class in Chandigarh.

He will soon be seen in the film “Helmet” and web series “Stardust”.

