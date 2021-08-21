Aparshakti Khurana: Looking forward to ‘Helmet’, my first film as lead

- Advertisement -

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming film “Helmet”. He is excited about the satirical comedy movie, which is being tagged as India’s first film on condoms.

“Helmet” tells the tale of people who hesitate or are shy to buy condoms from stores because of what society might perceive about them.

Talking about his first film in the lead role, Aparshakti shared his excitement. He said: “‘Helmet’ presents a social taboo driven through a subtle social message peppered with humour. It required me to further explore my creative impulses as an actor. I’m really looking forward to the shift in life with this being my first film as the lead.”

Aparshakti, who is the younger brother actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been part of successful films like “Dangal”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, “Stree”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, among many others.

He said that the process of shooting the film was challenging yet enjoyable for him.

“The fact that this film is made on a taboo subject made it look even more challenging yet exciting to me.”

The 33-year-old actor stars opposite Pranutan Bahl. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles in the film.

“Nothing like being a part of a film that has the potential of breaking a taboo while entertaining people. That’s a genre that I personally enjoy thoroughly and I hope the people do too. Fingers crossed,” he said.

“Helmet” is produced by Dino Morea and directed by debutant Satram Ramani.

Talking about the process of getting into the character, he elaborated: “When scriptwriters write a character, they have a certain vision about them – nitty-gritty such as the body language, the colloquial language and more.

“When I am doing a film, my only objective is to get as close as possible to the scriptwriter’s vision of that character, irrespective of (whether) the character is a lead or not.”

“Helmet” releases on September 3 on ZEE5.