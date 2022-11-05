‘Apna Bana Le’ from Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ launched

After an exciting teaser that got everyone talking, the makers of Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ have now launched the official audio of the song ‘Apna Bana Le’.

The audio presents Arijit Singh at his sublime best as he croons this romantic melody. The track’s serene lyrics are a listener’s delight, and its soulful music is a treat to the ears too!

If the magic of this audio is anything to go by, one can’t wait to experience ‘Apna Bana Le’ in its full glory.

‘Apna Bana Le’ has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals from Arijit Singh, and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The audio is out now, and the song will release on Monday.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.