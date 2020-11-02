Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aravinnd Iyer: Most dishes at my place named after grandmoms

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Aravinnd Iyer, who stars in the new Kannada hit Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says most dishes at his place are named after grandmothers who used to make them.

Directed by Karthik Saragur, “Bheemasena Nalamaharaja” brings together the themes of love and food.

“The conversations between Karthik and me were about some traditional dishes that are cooked at our homes and most of the dishes at my place are named after the grandmothers who used to make them. Our styles of cuisine are different, and at my place my grandmother used to make a Gujarati sort of a curry, and Karthik never had that before. It’s a very specific dish of our household. So, we would talk about dishes and food, and we tried to incorporate a few. We enjoy eating!” Aravinnd said.

Advtg.

Sharing some of his all-time favourite dishes, Aravinnd said: “My favourite dishes are some Punjabi dishes. I make a lot of Amritsari Pindi Chana. Among South Indian dishes, I need my Idli, vada, sambhar.”

“Bheemasena Nalamaharaja” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVijayendra Kumeria gifts himself a new car
Next articleSoumitra Chatterjee remains critical, undergoes city angiography

Related Articles

News

Suriya on playing ‘real-life hero' in Soorarai Pottru

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Tamil superstar Suriya is all set to return in the film, Soorarai Pottru, and he says the film gave him...
Read more
News

Filmmaker Kiran Reddy opens up about Telugu thriller 'Gatham'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The trailer of the Telugu film Gatham is out, and it promises a lot of thrills. Written and directed by...
Read more
News

Halloween treats on OTT for a perfect spook fest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Aravinnd Iyer: Most dishes at my place named after grandmoms 1

Fit-looking Kapil Dev kills rumours of death with new video

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket icon Kapil Dev found a unique way to kill rumours about his death that floated...
Aravinnd Iyer: Most dishes at my place named after grandmoms 2

E-gaming company MPL is new Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

DC speedster Rabada regains Purple Cap for most IPL wickets

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals restrict RCB to 152/7 wkts

Aravinnd Iyer: Most dishes at my place named after grandmoms 3

Anupam Kher's Twitter family is now 18.1 million strong

Aravinnd Iyer: Most dishes at my place named after grandmoms 4

SRK to fans: You can't be a loverboy like me without...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks