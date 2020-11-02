Aravinnd Iyer: Most dishes at my place named after grandmoms

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Aravinnd Iyer, who stars in the new Kannada hit Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says most dishes at his place are named after grandmothers who used to make them.

Directed by Karthik Saragur, “Bheemasena Nalamaharaja” brings together the themes of love and food.

“The conversations between Karthik and me were about some traditional dishes that are cooked at our homes and most of the dishes at my place are named after the grandmothers who used to make them. Our styles of cuisine are different, and at my place my grandmother used to make a Gujarati sort of a curry, and Karthik never had that before. It’s a very specific dish of our household. So, we would talk about dishes and food, and we tried to incorporate a few. We enjoy eating!” Aravinnd said.

Advtg.

Sharing some of his all-time favourite dishes, Aravinnd said: “My favourite dishes are some Punjabi dishes. I make a lot of Amritsari Pindi Chana. Among South Indian dishes, I need my Idli, vada, sambhar.”

“Bheemasena Nalamaharaja” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc