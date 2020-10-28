Aravinnd Iyer opens up on new Kannada film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja

Advtg.

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Aravinnd Iyer will be seen in the upcoming Kannada film, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. The actor opened up about the film and his role.

“Bheemasena Nalamaharaja” is all geared up for its release on October 29. The Kannada language film caters to foodies, mythology geeks and empathetic souls. The film is an ode to the mythical Mahabharat figure, Bheem, who was known to be a great cook. According to the epic, Bheem spent his years of the Agyat Vaas of the Pandavas in the guise of a cook.

“There is also this mythological reference in this whole movie. Apart from what everybody already knows — that Bheema and Nala were great cooks — there is this common element that both went to great extents to safeguard their family and help people around them.”

Advtg.

The film also stars Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka, Aadya and Achyut Kumar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Karthik Saragur.

–IANS

dc/vnc