Arijit Singh turns composer with 'Pagglait'

Arijit Singh has always swept the crowd off their feet with his soothing voice and his fans have always wanted more of him. The music sensation, who has given multiple hit songs, is now set to take on a new role as a music composer with Netflix’s Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra. Sounds like the perfect gift, doesn’t it?

Arijit Singh posted a long heartfelt note on a social media platform that read (excerpts): I am honoured to present my music composed for Pagglait and I have dedicated the album to A R Rahman who is been one of my guide through his approach to Indian classical music and immense passion for soundscape. I have been inspired since the beginning of my understanding of intervals, chords, and scales with Ragas and Thatas.

I feel blessed to have an amazing script and I experienced myself as a conductor where music flowed and manifested itself while I enjoyed being a servant to work with other musicians, analogue machines, digital sounds and my laptop. I have tried my best to deliver to everyone who feels connected to this story and the team who made this beautiful film.

Kudos to Neelesh Misra’s lyrics. He has got hold of the soul of the Music, the way he translated the thoughts into words that it became a universal poem. Also I got to collaborate with such stellar performers like Raftaar, Raja Kumari, Neeti Mohan, Himani Kapoor, Meghna Mishra, Chinmayi Sripada, Antara Mitra, Amrita Singh, Jhumpa Mondal and Sumana Bannerjee.

Some great souls to work with:….

I want to give my heartfelt gratitude to Guneet Monga and Umesh Bisht for trusting me and with ample amount of patience and anticipation they gave me and the complete freedom to create the music that I wanted to. This is beautiful. I will be grateful.

I thank everyone who helped me through physical presence and support through technical and amnagement related jobs….

I thank you my wife, Koyel Singh for sitting with me for hours while I compose. Thank you for listening to all the drafts with full focus. Thank you for giving me another perspectives to improve my work for people. Love…..

Arijit completed the note thanking his family members, gurus, the production and more.

Singer and Music composer Arijit Singh on this exciting announcement said, “I make my debut as a music composer with a project very close to my heart. I am honoured to serve music to the world. The endearing story of Sandhya of self-belief and triumph is much like my musical journey and I feel honoured to be associated with a special film like Pagglait.”

Pagglait is an inspiring story of Sandhya played by Sanya Malhotra who is struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life – all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family. Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors – Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.