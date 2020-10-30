Arjun Bijlani to celebrate birthday in Goa!

Advtg.

Actor Arjun Bijlani has had some tough last few months. With his wife Neha and son Ayaan testing positive for COVID 19, the actor has been working tirelessly to ensure their recovery. Now, since everyone in his family are healthy and tested COVID 19 negative, he has decided to ring in his birthday away from the hassle of Mumbai and amidst the peace and greenery of Goa.

Arjun, along with his family, will be celebrating his birthday with family members on October 31. The actor, who has been garnering applause for his performance in the recently released music video Ishq Tanha, has also been creating a lot of buzz with his recent social media posts around his new look, fitness, fun videos and more!

Talking about the impromptu plan to Goa for his birthday, Arjun says, “Last few months have been mentally and physically draining for me and my family. We have battled COVID 19 together as a family. We couldn’t do anything for Neha’s birthday as well. So, we needed that time away from the city to rejuvenate and be together and feel the joy of celebrating an occasion as a family. I had time to get away for a weekend, so we decided to come to Goa,” says Arjun.

Advtg.

Talking about how important it is for people to be mentally in a healthy and happy zone, Arjun says, “This pandemic has affected everyone’s life in one way or the other. After we were unwell, we realised the need to be happy. Staying positive and happy plays a very important role in strengthening the will power. And staying closer to nature is always healing.”