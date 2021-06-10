Arjun Bijlani misses son while shooting in Cape Town

Adv.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Television actor Arjun is currently shooting in Cape Town for “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” and, being away from him is missing his son. Arjun posted a video collage on Instagram on Thursday to share his sentiments.

The clip features moments shared between him and his son. “To my dearest son, never forget that I love you, and that I will always have your back. Whatever will come your way, know that you will always have my guidance and support. I love you! #missing #myboy #capetown,” he wrote as caption.

Arjun’s co-contestants in the Rohit Shetty-anchored game show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

Adv.

–IANS

dc/vnc