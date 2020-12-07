Bollywood News

Arjun Bijlani reveals why he loves to watch light-hearted shows

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Telly star Arjun Bijlani is a fan of light-hearted shows, and counts some of the most popular reality shows among his top picks.

He says he enjoys watching “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

“Life has enough dramas already, so I love to watch light-hearted shows. And honestly, it’s now that I have got time to watch some content, otherwise, I used to shoot for 14-15 hours a day and after that, you don’t feel like watching anything,” said Arjun.

“There are so many platforms these days and I love watching science fiction shows, I love action shows, I love comedy too. I think people watch content depending on their mood too,” he added.

Arjun was last seen in the web series “State of Siege: 26/11”. The actor is now waiting for some good work to come his way.

“Good things take time and I am just waiting to do good work. I did get quite a few offers, but I have not chosen them, I am still looking for that one show. It can be anything, but the script has to be good,” he said.

These days the “Ishq Mein Marjawan” actor is working on his craft because he believes that one needs to keep working on themselves.

“These days I am working on myself, I am doing a lot of workshops. I feel you can always work on your craft by doing workshops and understand a different perspective to what you do in terms of a particular emotion. So I am just exploring those different emotions. You need to provide variety to the audience, and you need to show that you are open to challenges and that you are not stuck up to one particular idea. I want to be a director’s actor, where you can completely surrender to him and pull off a character,” Arjun said.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Arjun Bijlani reveals why he loves to watch light-hearted shows

