Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami unveil ‘Bhoot Police’ trailer

- Advertisement -

The trailer of ‘Bhoot Police’ was unveiled by actors Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam who shared the trailer with the fans.

Pavan Kripalani’s horror comedy film trailer reveals Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters. While Saif plays the role of a fake Baba Vibhooti who prefers to take alcohol and sex over catching ghosts.

- Advertisement -

Arjun’s character Chiraunji goes by the book ‘Baba ki Kitab’ to ward off the supernatural forces. Jacqueline plays Kanika, and Yami plays Maya in the film.

‘Bhoot Police’ will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.