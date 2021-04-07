Arjun Kanungo celebrates 5 years of ‘Fursat’

Adv.

Singer-composer Arjun Kanungo took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark five years of his popular track “Fursat”. The music video of the 2016 romantic track became popular and the chemistry between Arjun and Sonal Chauhan garnered appreciation.

Arjun posted a still and a video from the making of the song on his social media account and captioned: “5 years of #Fursat today @sonalchauhan.”

Sonal commented on the post saying: “Can’t believe it’s been 5 years already PS — Why don’t i have any BTS ??”

Adv.

This prompted a quick reply from Arjun, who suggested in jest that the actress should get more space on her phone.

The actor-singer duo teamed up again after the popularity of this track, with the 2020 song “Fursat hai aaj bhi”.