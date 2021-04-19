Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Arjun Kanungo: OTT must credit musicians while using songs

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Singer Arjun Kanungo on Monday addressed streaming platforms, asking them to give singers and musicians due credit if their tracks are used in any online production.

“A request to all streaming platform – Please credit streams to featuring artist’s account as well. While they might be featuring, they also contribute majorly to the track,” the singer, wrote in an Instagram story.

Kanungo singer didn’t elaborate on what triggered his concern.

Adv.

The 30-year-old singer has emerged as one of the favourite voices of new-generation indie music fans in the country. His latest hits include “Waada hai” and “Tum na ho”.

–IANS

ym/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleSaiyami Kher: Keep politics, religion aside during 'darkest times'
Next articleDeepshikha Nagpal: With my personality I can't be cast in a 'bechari' role
Adv.
Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates