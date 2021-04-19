Arjun Kanungo: OTT must credit musicians while using songs

Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Singer Arjun Kanungo on Monday addressed streaming platforms, asking them to give singers and musicians due credit if their tracks are used in any online production.

“A request to all streaming platform – Please credit streams to featuring artist’s account as well. While they might be featuring, they also contribute majorly to the track,” the singer, wrote in an Instagram story.

Kanungo singer didn’t elaborate on what triggered his concern.

Adv.

The 30-year-old singer has emerged as one of the favourite voices of new-generation indie music fans in the country. His latest hits include “Waada hai” and “Tum na ho”.

–IANS

ym/vnc