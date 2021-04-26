Adv.

Singer Arjun Kanungo released his new track “Famous” on Monday. He says the song is meant to spread positive vibes and motivate people. The singer wrote the track locked up in his room and hopes that people like it.

“The song is about getting up each day with a positive mindset that motivates you to block all negativity around you. It’s about friendship with yourself and loyalty towards your work and life. The song is groovy energetic but it’s got sections which are more chilled and meaningful. It’s a flex for sure but, more than anything, it’s meant to motivate,” said Arjun.

“I have written, composed and performed this song in a single room at home. We’re all trying to do things to keep ourselves busy in the current environment. I’ve had a lot of time to think and condense my thoughts, ” added the singer.

“My frame of mind has been this song, and I wrote it without thinking too much. I wrote what I felt and I hope people relate,” Arjun said