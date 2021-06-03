Adv.
BollywoodNews

Arjun Kapoor: Anil Kapoor and I are more like friends in real life

By Glamsham Bureau
Arjun Kapoor with Anil Kapoor | pic courtesy: instagram
Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor worked with nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee’s 2017 comedy “Mubarakan”. The outcome wasn’t quite blockbuster success, but Arjun sure wants to work in a film with uncle Anil once more. He feels filmmakers should explore their camaraderie again.

“We are more like friends in real life and we are constantly pulling each other’s leg,” says Arjun, about his bond with Anil.

“We are a tag team of entertainment. Filmmakers, maybe, should explore our bonding and camaraderie again because we can truly make people smile. You just have to throw us in one room say action and see the madness unfold,” says Arjun.

While a film offer hasn’t happened yet after 2017, the duo will be seen together in a commercial. “We are uniting for the second time and we hope that our combo will become a talking point again! It is a hilarious tongue-in-cheek ad that will highlight the relationship I share with my uncle Anil Kapoor. The ad captures our real-life banter and that’s what will make it relatable and extremely funny,” Arjun claimed.

Source@anilskapoor
