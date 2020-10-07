Arjun Kapoor Covid-19 negative

Advtg.

Actor Arjun Kapoor has tested negative for coronavirus. He says that he has made a full recovery and is thrilled to get back to work.

On Wednesday, Arjun posted a note on Instagram to share his health update with his fans.

Arjun wrote: “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work.”

He expressed gratitude to his fans and other people for their support throughout his recovery.

“Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious; so I request everyone to take it seriously.”

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor urged everyone to take precautions to insulate themselves against the virus and thanked the health frontline workers.

“People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone – young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys,” he said.

Last month, Arjun revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and was under home quarantine.

“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” Arjun wrote on Instagram.

He thanked everyone in advance for wishes and support.

“I thank you all in advance for your support and will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus,” Arjun added. –ians/dc/tsb