Arjun Kapoor: Crucial for women to stand up for themselves

Arjun Kapoor feels it is crucial for women to stand up for themselves and their dreams, and shatter stereotypes

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 8: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor feels it is crucial for women to stand up for themselves and their dreams, and shatter stereotypes.

“It is crucial for women to stand up for themselves and their dreams and shatter stereotypes. I have always been a staunch supporter of women’s causes and have always tried to contribute in my own way as much as possible,” Arjun said.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Arjun will interact and celebrate girls who have broken stereotypes, challenged norms, and have themselves become a role model, inspiring a generation to share their experiences and their journeys.

Arjun will converse with these girls, share anecdotes from his life on how women can do anything they set their mind to.

“It was an eye-opener for me to know the amazing stories of these girls and their inspiring personal journeys,” added the actor, who spearheads a digital IP called Bend The Gender that is aimed at saluting girls who have been shattering the glass ceiling across India.

On the work front, Arjun currently awaits the digital release of his upcoming cross-border love story featuring Rakul Preet Singh.

He will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police.

