Arjun Kapoor: I don’t have a dream role

Actor Arjun Kapoor doesn’t have a dream role because he feels the perception towards roles evolves with time and age. “I don’t really have a dream role as such because it evolves with age, with time it keeps changing, the way you look at things, the way you look at roles, the way you look at life, everything evolves. It is unfair to say one dream role but definitely there are thoughts in my mind about certain genres and certain spaces that excite me, but not any particular role,” Arjun said.

With the nation under the grip of a second wave of Covid-19 and lockdown almost everywhere, what has been keeping the actor busy at home?

“The lockdown has happened for a second time. I was in the middle of a shoot in April-end when we returned from Goa. It’s been almost two months. It’s never easy to be at home suddenly but I try to use my time by sleeping, working out, catching up on movies and shows, whatever you can manage to do at home. Taking it easy for a few days,” he replied.

On the work front, Arjun features on the cooking show “Star Vs Food”. However, the actor, who loves to eat, doesn’t seem too fond of cooking!

“It was an amazing experience to be able to go out and cook something special for my family, cook something that I have grown up having. At the same time, you can spend time in the kitchen where you kind of learn what you like doing and what you don’t like doing. I definitely don’t like cooking to this degree but the experience made it memorable,” Arjun said.

He added: “I have never had an interest in cooking per se but during Ki and Ka, Mr Balki (the film’s director) made me go into a kitchen and learn with a chef. I managed to cultivate a basic understanding of what it means to be in the kitchen. As a kid I never had so much of love for cooking, it was always more for food,” the actor replied.

“Of course, I admire all the television shows that show people cooking because there is something very poetic and artistic about it. I don’t consider it any less of an art to be able to serve great food and make people happy. The smell of food can invigorate positive emotions,” he added.

What is it that Arjun cooks the best? “Eggs. I think that’s the most basic thing I can cook. I have learnt pasta and scrambled eggs,” revealed the actor.

Any dish from his mother’s kitchen that was his favourite? “My mom was never a cook, my dadi is a cook. Her recipes are secrets which we only get to eat,” he concluded with a smile.

–By Ahana Bhattacharya