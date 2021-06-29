Arjun Kapoor: 'If Aurangzeb came on an OTT platform today it would've been amazing'

Adv.

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor feels the 2013 release “Aurangzeb”, which cast him in a double role, is an underrated gem. He claims if the movie was released today on OTT, the result would be amazing.

“I do believe Aurangzeb was ahead of its time. I think if it came on an OTT platform today it would’ve been amazing. Even theatrically it could have done maybe double or more of the business it did,” Arjun told IANS.

“Aurangzeb” is a thriller directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film features Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amrita Singh, and Sashaa Agha along with Arjun.

“It was definitely a very very good film. Today when I roam around I do get compliments for it. It is an underrated gem in that case,” he said.

Arjun will next be seen in “Bhoot Police” and “Ek Villain Returns”.

–IANS

