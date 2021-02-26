ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor launches teaser of mud racing flick 'Muddy' on social media

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor was among celebrities from Bollywood, as well as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, who on Friday virtually launched the teaser of the upcoming multi-lingual film, Muddy, touted as India’s first feature film on mud racing.

Arjun took to Instagram to launch the teaser. “Launching#MuddyMovie Official Teaser, Watch it on YouTube @ PK7 Creations Channel,” he wrote.

The teaser was also launched virtually by Malayalam actors Fahad Faasil and Unni Mukundan, Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and Kannada actor Dr. Sivaraj Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, directed by Dr. Praghabal, was announced by Tamil star Vijay Sethupati last week when he released the motion potion on February 20.

Actors Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair are the lead artists in the film and Harish Peradi, IM Vijayan and Renji Panicker will be seen in pivotal roles.

Muddy will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares rape threat screen shots
Next articleArmaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Spicing up film titles with intriguing spins

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Filmmakers never misses a chance to sensationalize, to grab a few extra eyeballs. This year, makers seem to have hit the idea of quirky titles.
Read more
News

Bollywood’s Friday clashes begins in overcrowded year

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood experienced a lull last year, the inevitable, is happening in an overcrowded market, with multiple Fridays seeing box office clash between two films
Read more
News

Fatima Sana Shaikh observed Manoj Bajpayee’s work to learn more

Glamsham Bureau - 0
For Fatima Sana Shaikh working with Manoj Bajpayee last year has been one of the most enriching experiences in her career so far
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Armaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Friday evening had a social distancing-compatible solution for a fan who demanded a hug on...

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares rape threat screen shots

Nick Jonas's new album 'Spaceman' to release on March 12

Why Kunj Anand would regularly visit the police station

Ridhi Dogra: Was eagerly waiting to showcase I can carry big...

John Abraham on Emraan Hashmi: Have always been a fan

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021