Arjun Kapoor resumes shooting after testing Covid negative

Arjun Kapoor has recovered from Covid, recently testing negative for the coronavirus. He has resumed shooting for his upcoming film.

“It feels great to be back on the sets again! Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember. When I wasn’t an actor, I was still on the sets getting wowed and getting inspired,” Arjun said.

He added: “This year with the pandemic hitting us hard, plus my own battle with the virus, I have missed being on the sets. But now that I have tested negative to coronavirus, I’m glad to be back where I belong.”

The actor has film and advertisement shoots lined up.

“A lot of shoots have been lined up for me and I’m looking forward to soaking in all the energy. Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I’m really, really excited being back,” he said. –ians/dc/vnc