Arjun Kapoor shares Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Uunchai’ first look, actress says ‘a gesture like this’ makes her smile

Parineeti Chopra is over-the-moon as her closest friend Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming film ‘Uunchai’. The actress said that a gesture like this in an “insecure” world makes her really smile from within.

Parineeti took to her Instagram story, where she thanked Arjun in her own sweet way.

“Arjun launching my first look from Uunchai is one of those ‘moments’ in our friendship and in my life. In this insecure world people don’t do that.

“This is a core memory that I will cherish forever. Sometimes in this crazy career, a gesture like this can make you smile, really smile from within. Love you baba. You are the best (Baaki sab phone pe),” she added.

Arjun on Sunday morning had shared the first look poster of the film and captioned it: “She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first #Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari!

“With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from #Uunchai! A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22. Love and luck to Team Uunchai!”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika.